His Wife Is Furious With Him For Rehoming Her Dog After She Cheated

This man’s wife cheated on him and then promptly left to be with her affair partner. They don’t share any children together, but after his wife moved out, she dumped her dog on him.

From the moment his wife left him, he packed up all of her belongings and then asked her to come pick up her dog.

His wife showed up on his doorstep, her new boyfriend in tow, and collected all of her things, save her dog.

“She said that her boyfriend was allergic to dogs, so she couldn’t take him,” he explained. “I told her to take him to her parents’ house or to a friend.”

“She said she would make arrangements and come back. She didn’t. After I tried contacting her too many times about the dog, AND ONLY ABOUT THE DOG, she blocked me.”

“I took care of him until his food started running low. I wasn’t going to spend any money on him. So I gave him to a friend of a friend.”

One of this person’s dogs passed away recently, and they were quite familiar with the same breed of dog that his wife’s dog happens to be. He met up with this person at a local dog park to test out if his wife’s dog was friendly with their dog.

The dogs clearly were thrilled to be with one another, so this person officially took the pup off his hands.

This all went down two months ago, and surprisingly, his wife just unblocked him to mention she has not found a suitable home for her dog.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.