Meet Cosmo: He’s A Sweet Elderly Boy Looking For A New Family After His Mom Had To Go Into A Nursing Home

If you’re looking for a sweet addition to your family, perhaps Cosmo might fit the bill. He’s a 7-year-old Pitbull mix located in the Eastern panhandle area of West Virginia, and he’s looking for a new family after his mom had to go into a nursing home.

A year ago, Amanda Stronza’s mom adopted Cosmo and welcomed him into her home. He was one of those dogs at the local shelter that everyone happened to overlook.

Sadly, Amanda and Cosmo’s mom suffered from a fall, and she is left needing long-term care, which means she can no longer live at home with Cosmo or keep him.

“I know he is missing my mom. He waits in her house each day. He is waiting for her to return,” Amanda wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help raise funds for Cosmo’s future family.

“I keep telling him she loves him endlessly, but she won’t be returning home. I keep promising him it’s ok, he’s ok, and he will land in a new home, in new love.”

“I know it’s a big deal to adopt a senior Pitbull, especially one who prefers to be an only dog. It’s a lot. Several people have said they would love to take him if they could afford to care for him.”

Amanda says that Cosmo can actually get along just fine with cats and dogs, but he prefers to be an only child.

Any time you say his name, his whole body wiggles with joy, and he gives you a smile! If you pet him, he can’t hide how happy he is.

Cosmo is a really loving guy, and Amanda says he will adore you for the rest of his life, and she will, too, if you can give him a perfect home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.