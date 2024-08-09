She Blames Herself For Her Boyfriend’s Infidelity And Feels It’s Her Fault For Not Showing Him Enough Attention

For close to a year now, this 24-year-old girl has been with her 29-year-old boyfriend. Not too long ago, she learned that he’s been cheating on her for quite a bit of time.

“I found out through a series of messages and social media posts that he has been seeing someone else for the past few months,” she explained.

“When I confronted him, he admitted to the affair and apologized, saying that he felt neglected and unfulfilled in our relationship.”

“He also mentioned that he never intended for things to get so serious with the other person, but he was looking for something he wasn’t getting from me.”

Well, she’s been blaming herself for her boyfriend’s infidelity ever since she found out that there’s another woman in his life.

She feels so guilty because she’s been consumed with her career as well as other personal projects she’s been working on, so she hasn’t been that present in her relationship.

She can’t help but believe if she had showered her boyfriend with more attention, he never would have cheated in the first place.

“I’ve been trying to figure out if I’m somehow to blame for his actions and whether I should have seen the signs earlier,” she said.

“My friends and family say that the cheating is entirely his fault and that I shouldn’t blame myself, but I can’t shake off the feeling that I failed in some way.”

