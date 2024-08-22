To Celebrate Her Anniversary This Year, She Wants To Post On Social Media Exposing Her Husband For Cheating On Her

In just a few weeks, this 33-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband will be celebrating their 13th anniversary.

They tied the knot back in 2011 and have two girls together, who are 6 and 9-years-old. She always believed that she and her husband had a strong bond and an unshakable marriage.

Her husband works in the military, and two years ago, he received a promotion that required them to rapidly relocate to Hawaii.

She remained in Connecticut with their daughters and pets while her husband went ahead alone so that she could wrap up selling their home and organizing the move.

It wasn’t easy for her to take this all on, in addition to keeping their house spotless to show prospective buyers and running the girls between school, dentist, and doctor appointments.

“As I was stressing about all of that, I was then getting berated for getting help, like landscaping and house cleaners, because it cost too much money, according to him,” she explained.

“I felt like I was failing him, and I was hurting so bad. I haven’t been great with money, I won’t deny that, but these were things I truly couldn’t have done on my own. I already power washed the house myself to save money, I fixed things we should have hired a handyman for, etc.”

Then, when they reunited in Hawaii, her husband was terse and cold with her. She thought it had to do with his upcoming deployment since her husband needed to go away for 7 months.

Instead of getting irritated, she did everything in her power to make her husband’s life easier, but her patience with him wore thin, and she quit making an effort.

