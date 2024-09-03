3 Creative Casserole Recipes To Help You Whip Up Dinner ASAP

If you haven’t yet attempted a casserole at this point in your life, take this as your sign to make one for dinner this week!
I love them for many reasons, one being that they honestly help you whip up dinner ASAP since you dump everything into a baking dish, put it in the oven, and you’re done!
A second reason why I’m a casserole fan is that the clean-up is super easy since you usually only have one dish to worry about.
And a third reason to be a casserole cheerleader? There are a lot of creative ideas out there that will make your next meal more exciting. Casseroles are not boring, I promise.
So, let’s jump right into three creative casseroles for you to try!
Toddler-Approved Ground Beef Casserole
This casserole from TikToker @alygracemarr is toddler-approved and similar to a cowboy casserole.
Ingredients:
- 1 Package of ground beef
- 1 Pound of shredded hash browns
- 1 Onion, diced
- 1 Can of cream of mushroom soup
- 1 Can of corn, drained
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 1/4 Cup melted butter
- 2 Cups shredded cheese
- Onion Powder
- Garlic Powder
- Garlic Salt
- Cajun seasoning
Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.