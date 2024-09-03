3 Creative Casserole Recipes To Help You Whip Up Dinner ASAP

If you haven’t yet attempted a casserole at this point in your life, take this as your sign to make one for dinner this week!

I love them for many reasons, one being that they honestly help you whip up dinner ASAP since you dump everything into a baking dish, put it in the oven, and you’re done!

A second reason why I’m a casserole fan is that the clean-up is super easy since you usually only have one dish to worry about.

And a third reason to be a casserole cheerleader? There are a lot of creative ideas out there that will make your next meal more exciting. Casseroles are not boring, I promise.

So, let’s jump right into three creative casseroles for you to try!

Toddler-Approved Ground Beef Casserole

This casserole from TikToker @alygracemarr is toddler-approved and similar to a cowboy casserole.

Ingredients:

1 Package of ground beef

1 Pound of shredded hash browns

1 Onion, diced

1 Can of cream of mushroom soup

1 Can of corn, drained

1/2 Cup sour cream

1/4 Cup melted butter

2 Cups shredded cheese

Onion Powder

Garlic Powder

Garlic Salt

Cajun seasoning

