3 Dinner Ideas You Can Make In Your Air Fryer Tonight

I realize I’m way late to the game in that I only recently discovered the beauty of cooking dinner in your air fryer.

I admittedly get a little overwhelmed with new kitchen appliances, which is why it took me so long to get on the air fryer bandwagon.

That being said, let’s look at three dinner ideas you can make in your air fryer tonight!

Lemon Pepper Chicken Skewers

Lemon pepper chicken skewers from TikToker @lanisanchezzz are so easy to make, and they get coated in a butter sauce that is to die for. I don’t love chicken thighs, so I just swap that out for chicken breasts instead!

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken thighs

Salt

Pepper

Garlic, minced

Lemon zest

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Olive oil

Paprika

1 Stick of slightly melted butter

Lemon juice

Pinch of sugar

Instructions:

Start by cutting your chicken thighs into cubes and place them in a bowl. Drizzle them with olive oil and season them with lemon zest, pepper, salt, minced garlic, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika.

