7 Of The Worst Dates People Have Ever Been On

Dating is absolutely a rollercoaster: you meet the good along with the bad. But sometimes, you go on dates so awful that they leave you thinking about it for years on end.

Eventually, they turn into a fun story to tell your friends and family, so at least there’s a silver lining. But anyway, allow these people to explain to you the worst dates they have ever been on.

He Looked Like Santa Claus, Ranted About His Ex-Wives, And Screamed At Her When She Left

Reddit User SassyDiva13 met up with a man at a restaurant for their first date, and he clearly lied about his age in his profile pictures.

“In person, he straight up looked like Santa Claus on vacation, complete with the Hawaiian shirt,” she explained. “I was a little unhappy about that but it wasn’t the end of the world. I thought, well, maybe he is jolly and fun. That turned out to be a big NO.”

They placed their dinner orders, and that’s when Santa started ranting about all of his ex-wives. There were three, and he claimed they all were insane. Apparently, the last ex-wife hit him with a frying pan directly in his face, and Santa was delighted when a look of horror crossed her face.

The date was so terrible she was looking forward to leaving, but then he ordered some dessert. She tried to say she had to leave soon, but he told her he was paying for her dinner, so they had to enjoy their time spent together. Several minutes later, she excused herself to go to the bathroom, and he literally watched her every move. He even watched as she came back to the table; it was like he could tell she wanted to leave ASAP.

“I got my chance when he finally went to the men’s room,” she said. “I handed the waitress money for my food plus tip and told her I was on a very bad date. I left the restaurant just before he came back from the men’s room. He saw me through the front windows and started screaming like a lunatic. I don’t know what he was saying, but I ran to my car!”

She Invited Two Other Guys, Then Went To The Bathroom On His Car

Reddit user Quickcountry84 met up with a girl he met online and quickly realized he knew her mom since they used to work together. Her mom was actually wonderful, and he used to joke around with her and say that one day, he would have to marry her daughter since she was so amazing.

The conversation with this girl was excellent before they met up in real life. He got to their date 20 minutes early, only to discover that she was hammered and had invited two guy friends along who clearly were in love with her.

“So the whole night, it was the four of us,” he said. “She was sloppy drunk and slurring her words, and [it] was just not a great time.”

The night came to an end, she asked him for a ride home, and her two guy friends left. He helped her over to his car, and she proceeded to go to the bathroom on the side of it. Luckily, she lived less than five minutes down the street, so he was able to ditch her quickly.

“She asked if I wanted to come in, to which I declined and explained I had to go to the car wash,” he added. “Never saw her again. Hope her ma is doing good, though.”

She Tricked Him Into Helping Her Move

Reddit user 02K30C1 met a girl through a dating app and spent a week talking to her. Nothing seemed off, so when she asked him to come over to her house for a date, he said yes.

“When I get there, there’s a U-Haul truck outside halfway loading up,” he said. “Turns out this girl is in the middle of packing up her stuff to move to another state and wanted me to help with the heavy lifting. She hadn’t mentioned any of this in our chats.”

He made sure it was really her who was moving and not a roommate or friend of hers before wishing her good luck and leaving.

She Smelled Awful, And He Had To Roll His Car Windows Down

Reddit user take-a_trip was at a concert when he ran into a girl he thought was super cute. They got to talking, had a great time, and she gave him her phone number.

A week after the concert, he picked her up from her home for a date, but as soon as she climbed into his car, there was trouble in paradise.

“When she got in my car, she smelled so bad I had to roll down the windows,” he said. “…It was gross. She tried to kiss me, and I had to nope that.”

She Was Two Months Pregnant And Kept It A Secret

Reddit user ThatBrenon131 took a girl out on a date, and she grabbed his phone and then shared a photo of herself on one of his social media accounts. In no time at all, he had 20 messages from different girls, warning him to stay far, far away.

“She was 2 months pregnant; didn’t tell me ’til my friends did,” he added. “That was a wild date for sure. She was very upset.”

When It Came Time To Talk About Herself, He Pulled Out His Phone

Reddit user dracarysthemdown went out with a man who proceeded to talk about only himself for the first 15 minutes of their date. Finally, he asked about her, whipped out his phone, and stopped paying attention to what she was saying.

“I can’t stress this enough; his hand reaches his phone at the same time those words left his mouth,” she said.

“It felt to me like he already decided whatever I am going to say was going to be boring, so might as well multitask as I talk.”

She Tried To Sell Him Insurance

Reddit user IndigoldWeM met a girl on a dating app, and on their date, she grabbed for her iPad and then began showing him different insurance plans she wanted to sell him.

I think we should agree to keep business and pleasure separate, eh?

What’s The Worst Date You Have Ever Been On?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.