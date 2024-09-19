At His Brother’s Wedding, One Of The Guests Caused A Scene Since Her Son Was Excluded, But A Service Dog Was There

Several weeks ago, this man was a groomsman in his 20-year-old brother’s wedding. It was an adorable family affair on the smaller side of things.

His brother’s guest list included only his closest family members and friends. So, none of their extended family members, such as their uncles, aunts, or cousins, were invited, and 15 people were there.

“One of the groomsmen, I’ll call them Mick, has a service dog because of a heart condition, so obviously, because they were close, he and the dog were invited (the dog wore a top hat and bow tie; it was adorable),” he explained.

“And, a friend of the bride, I’ll call May, who had a son really young (the boy is a toddler), was okay with him not being invited at first; she would leave him with her mom.”

At the wedding rehearsal, May began cackling when she saw Mick with his service dog. She mentioned he should do the rehearsal minus his dog since his dog wouldn’t be invited.

He thinks that May misunderstood and thought Mick’s dog was some kind of a pet and not, in fact, a service dog.

Mick mentioned that his dog was invited, and he literally needed him by his side. May screamed in disbelief, which captured the attention of everyone, including his brother and his bride.

His brother and his bride asked May what the problem was, and she went on a tirade about how her son was far more special than a dumb dog, so she couldn’t understand why her son was excluded, but the dog was allowed.

The bride made an effort to pull May aside in private, but May rudely hushed the bride, causing her to get upset.

