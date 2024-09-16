He Doesn’t Want To Share His Late Wife’s Money With His New Wife’s Children

When this man’s children were very little, he sadly lost his wife. They had joint and separate bank accounts, so he set aside anything that was his wife’s exclusively for their children to use in the future since that was what she wanted him to do.

He has since gone on to remarry, and his new wife has one child from a previous relationship, and they share one child together.

His new wife has always known that he has money from his late wife set aside for his kids, and he won’t spend it on anything or anyone else.

The problem now is that his wife believes he’s not being fair in keeping this money locked away since they could use it in the present (they had to make several sacrifices because of inflation).

“The latest thing was my stepdaughter wanted to join these dance classes that would help in her dream of professional dancing,” he explained.

“We could not afford those specific dance classes. My wife was upset. She wanted to do this so badly for my stepdaughter.”

By the way, his stepdaughter’s biological father is no longer in her life and cannot be located, so he’s paying no child support.

But anyway, his wife demanded to know why he’s keeping money for his two children and their futures instead of spending some of it right now to help make their lives collectively better.

He mentioned that his late wife wanted his kids to have the money before pointing out that what was hers should only be spent on the two children they had together.

