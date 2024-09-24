Her Boyfriend Slept With Other Girls So He Could Ensure He Would Be Happy With Her Plus-Sized Body

This 29-year-old woman is plus-sized, and her 30-year-old boyfriend is quite a bit thinner than she is.

He’s muscly and fit, but that’s never made her feel uneasy or caused her to question their relationship.

She used to struggle with eating disorders, but now, she adores her body and feels good in the skin she’s in.

She and her boyfriend are happy together and in love, but he recently made a comment that’s causing her to feel incredibly insecure about not only her body but their relationship as well.

One day, they were cuddling together and chatting about a wide variety of topics, when her boyfriend mentioned she’s the one for him and he’s been thinking a lot about what their future will hold.

“And then to “reassure” me that he’s definitely sure about me, he said that when he first started falling in love with me (quite early on, maybe 2nd or 3rd date?), he slept with the smallest and largest women he knew to make sure he would be “happy with me,” she explained.

She didn’t have the heart to ask how exactly her boyfriend knew these girls, but that’s a minor detail here.

She burst into tears as soon as her boyfriend shared that fact with her, and it really made her upset. Honestly, she’s been in a downward spiral ever since, and her boyfriend has admitted he should have kept that information private.

As we know, you can’t take back words when you say them, though. So that’s hardly helping her to feel better.

