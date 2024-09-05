Her Boyfriend Spit In Her Face As They Were Arguing One Night

Two months ago, this 20-year-old girl gave birth to her first child, and usually, her baby wakes up at 3 a.m.

When her baby gets up, she hurries to the kitchen, located on the first floor of her house, to make a bottle. She then changes her baby’s diaper before feeding her.

Three evenings ago, when her baby got up, she was wiped out. So, she asked her 23-year-old boyfriend if he could help her change the baby while she went to get her bottle.

Her boyfriend agreed, and when she came back from making the bottle, her boyfriend hadn’t done anything.

Her baby was crying, and her boyfriend said the baby didn’t need to be changed. She checked, and her baby absolutely did need a diaper change, so she was angry with him.

“I just needed the extra help that night,” she explained. “I said to him, “You could’ve checked her nappy properly,” and he said that he did, made an annoyed sound, and rolled over back to bed.”

“I got in bed and started feeding baby, and about 5 minutes later, he randomly gets up and starts dressing without saying anything despite me asking what his problem was. He slams the door shut and storms downstairs, and I can hear him yelling, “I hate you,” “You’re trying to make me out to be a bad father,” and more.”

“I didn’t think my comment was a big deal, so I’m confused and tired and still feeding [the] baby, so I decide to deal with him after [the] baby falls back asleep.”

She put her baby back to sleep and headed downstairs. Her boyfriend accused her of making him out to be a terrible parent, and they began arguing.

