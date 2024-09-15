Her Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife Is Pregnant With His Baby, And He’s Happy About It

A couple of months ago, this 33-year-old woman started dating her 40-year-old boyfriend, Justin. Although they haven’t been together for a long time, things are already getting pretty messy in their relationship.

Justin has a 39-year-old ex-wife, Casey, and they share two little kids. Justin and Casey welcomed their second child a few years ago, then the pandemic kicked off, and they made the decision to separate.

After Justin and Casey split up, they kept on living together in their home due to financial reasons, as well as their kids, and they’re actually still living under the same roof to this day.

Justin says that he and Casey act just like roommates and sleep in different rooms, and they get along well despite the breakup.

Interestingly enough, Casey just made an announcement that she’s pregnant and in her second trimester. So this means Casey got pregnant prior to her and Justin becoming an item.

However, Casey kept this a secret until now. Apparently, Justin had some samples saved, as he and Casey were attempting to have a third child in the past.

But Justin had no clue that Casey was actively trying to get pregnant, nor did he know that she chose to use his sample without asking him first.

“He loves children, so he is, of course, very happy,” she explained. “So now my boyfriend is having a child with his ex-wife.”

“So far, I haven’t had an issue with them still living together. I don’t agree with it necessarily, the misleading of their children, but I do understand why they’re doing it. He had told me before the pregnancy announcement that he was still planning to live with her for some time; he likes how their arrangement has been for their kids. And I was fine with that.”

