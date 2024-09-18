Her Coworker Showed Up To Her Wedding In A White Gown And Didn’t Bring A Gift, So She Wants To Confront Her

Over the weekend, this 29-year-old woman got hitched, and she had an amazing time. But there was one thing that really upset her on her wedding day: her 27-year-old coworker showed up in a white gown.

She chose not to say anything to her coworker at the moment, but she was astonished. She had verbally informed her coworker what the dress code was, and she detailed that on her website dedicated to her wedding as well.

So, there’s no way her coworker could have missed the memo on what she expected her guests to wear.

She was hardly the only person at her wedding to spy her coworker in her floor-length, bright white dress, but she was worried to call her coworker out and ruin her own day.

Since a few days have gone by since her wedding, she and her hubby have been opening up their gifts and cards.

They’re making a list so they can be sure to properly thank their gift givers, but one person is missing from this list: her coworker.

“I noticed that she also didn’t give us anything,” she explained. “Now I fully understand not everyone is in the best place to give a gift, but I still think giving at least a card saying congratulations that cost maybe a dollar would be an appropriate thing to do.”

“It has nothing to do with being materialistic but just the principle of the matter. I’m a little baffled and put off by the whole thing.”

“Especially since I would consider her a friend at work, and we have known each other for over a year and a half. It is why I wanted her to be there on our special day.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.