Her Date Asked Her To Split The Bill After She Went Home Early Since He Made Her Uncomfortable

Several days ago, this woman met a guy through a dating app, and they seemed to get along great. For their first date, he asked her to grab coffee with him, and she was pleasantly surprised that it went so well.

He was easy to talk to, they laughed a lot, and he was quite an intriguing guy. They discussed a wide variety of topics on their date, covering everything from history to science, and she felt a genuine connection with him.

“Afterward, he texted me saying I was even prettier in person and that he really liked me,” she explained.

“I was feeling great about it because he’s good-looking [and] intelligent, and we share similar political interests.”

This week, they texted a ton and even threw some flirting in there. He then asked her out on a second date, and she was elated.

However, she was disappointed when he mentioned wanting to take her to a pub, as she anticipated that he would ask her out to dinner instead.

When they got to the pub, she mentioned that she didn’t want to drink, but this guy got an entire bucket of beer.

He proceeded to drink the majority of the beers and then hit the dance floor. He acted in a way that was too crazy for her taste, and the whole night wasn’t fun for her at all. He also mocked her and tried to say he was only playing around.

“It wasn’t the vibe I was expecting, and I started feeling uncomfortable,” she said. “I ended up cutting the night short, got myself a cab, and left— on a good note, as I still wanted to see if I could take it ahead.”

