Her Fiancé Confessed She’s Not His Type, And They’re Getting Married In Three Weeks

In just three weeks, this 31-year-old woman is getting married to her 30-year-old fiancé, and they have been together for close to a decade.

Last October, he proposed, and she really wanted to have a fast engagement, as she feels the weight of getting older.

She was afraid to come across as really old in her wedding photos, and that’s why she was in a hurry to get to the altar.

In anticipation of her wedding, she’s been putting a lot of effort into her appearance so she looks her best.

She’s been regularly going to the gym and bumping up her skincare routine. She used to weigh 145 pounds, but she dropped ten pounds and now looks fit.

“I’ve been feeling really great about myself and the way I look and confident,” she explained. “A couple [of] weeks [ago], out of curiosity, I asked my fiancé if he had a type because I had seen someone ask that on a TV show, realized I had never asked him and was curious.”

He reassured her that she is his ideal woman, he loves her, and finds her gorgeous. Then yesterday they were watching a show together.

One female character in the show had a sleeve of tattoos, and her fiancé mentioned that she should get one, too.

He has brought this up on multiple occasions in the past, and she knows that he’s attracted to tatted ladies.

