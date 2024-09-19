Her Friend’s Emotional Support Dog Ruined Her Furniture, So She’s Banning The Pup From Her Home

This 19-year-old girl has a 21-year-old friend named Amy, and Amy has a little pup that she says is an emotional support dog.

A couple of months ago, she held a get-together with her friends at her place. She absolutely loves animals of all kinds, and she’s a pet person, so when Amy asked if her dog was invited, she said sure.

However, when Amy showed up at her house, her dog ruined her furniture. Amy’s dog scratched up her coffee table’s legs and obliterated one of the cushions on her couch.

“Amy apologized, but she kind of brushed it off and said, “He’s still learning to behave in new environments,” she explained.

“I didn’t push back too much because I know the dog is important to her, but I was pretty upset because it cost me quite a bit to replace the damaged items.”

This brings us to the present. She’s planning a second gathering with her friends, and Amy instantly mentioned wanting to bring her dog along.

Being as polite as possible, she informed Amy that she didn’t want her dog to come with her, given how he behaved in her home last time.

She said she really didn’t want the dog to destroy any more of her furniture, but instead of being understanding, Amy was furious with her.

“Amy got really upset and said that I was being insensitive to her mental health needs,” she said.

