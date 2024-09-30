Her Husband Confessed That He’s Falling For A Coworker And He Feels Guilty

Lately, this 39-year-old woman has grown concerned over how close her 40-year-old husband has become to one of his female coworkers.

He’s been telling her that he gets along wonderfully with his coworker and that they have been texting a lot outside of work hours.

Several months ago, she finally challenged her husband about this since she had a growing feeling of discomfort and was no longer willing to overlook the amount of chatting her husband was doing with this woman.

“He broke down and admitted they have mutual feelings for each other, but they have not gone beyond talking,” she explained.

“I have no reason to believe there has been anything physical, but I know they have both spoken about their feelings and are both torn apart with guilt over catching these feelings. I can see how this has impacted him both mentally and physically; the guilt is there, and it’s real.”

“We have since had some really in-depth conversations about the state of our own relationship prior to all of this. He loves me deeply, but things had not been great. We have both struggled with distance due to work and having a very young child. I know things weren’t perfect, and I know I am to blame for the poor state of our relationship before she even came on the scene.”

After giving birth to her son, she dedicated herself to her career, and it came at the expense of her husband.

She ignored his needs emotionally and physically, as she was overwhelmed with balancing her job and being a new mom.

She’s wrestling with how to move ahead with him. It’s not like she can ask her husband to quit his job, as he works in a very specific industry, and he’s the breadwinner.

