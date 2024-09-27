Her Husband Had A Child With Her Sister, And Now Her Mom Is Furious With Her For Allowing Their Affair Child To Go Into Foster Care

A year ago, this woman’s sister passed away, and they spent years not speaking to one another. Her husband had an affair with her sister, and then they had a child together.

As soon as she found out about the romance, she got divorced from her husband, and she told her sister she was as good as dead to her since she would never find it in her heart to forgive her.

She stuck to that, by the way: she has not forgiven her sister, and now that she is gone, she can’t say she regrets cutting her out of her life.

She has never once met the child her husband and sister had together, and she still wants to stay away.

She also no longer sees her mom very much, as her mom currently has custody of the kid. As for her ex-husband, he’s not involved, and although he’s required to pay child support, he’s dodging that.

Her mom is having a difficult time money-wise and health-wise. Her mom has reached out to request help multiple times, but she continues to refuse to step in.

Her mom is worried the affair child will be forced into foster care since her mom cannot continue to care for the kid alone.

“I told my mom I love her,” she explained. “But I can’t be selfless enough to want to help the child. I told her I can’t even imagine stepping up, given what their birth symbolizes to me.”

“I told her I know that’s hard for her to hear, but a part of me will always hate her parents. There will always be a level of disgust I feel toward both my sister (even now she’s dead) and my ex for…making a kid together.”

