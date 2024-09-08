Her Husband’s 29 Years Older Than Her, And She Thinks The Age Gap Is Making Her Miserable

For more than a decade now, 35-year-old woman and her 64-year-old husband have been married, and they have three children who are 8, 10, and 12.

She actually met her husband back when he was 21, and she never thought that their 29-year age gap was a big deal at all.

Over the years, her husband has proved to be a great dad and a great husband. But when her own dad passed away two years ago, the reality of having to be her husband’s caregiver hit her like a ton of bricks.

Her dad was very sick for the six months leading up to his passing, and it was absolutely a full-time job for her, her mom, and her sisters to help him in his time of need. It was distressing and exhausting to have to step up and do that.

Several months after her dad’s death, she began college, and she feels like, for the first time in her life, she has discovered “her thing.”

Her husband is super supportive of her pursuing a degree, and he has been working less so that she has the ability to go to all of her class lectures.

“The thing is, I feel like my life is just winding up, and my husband’s is winding down,” she explained.

“We have nothing in common at all. We don’t do anything together. This is partly because we struggle to get time together because the kids have so many extra needs, but even when we do get time, we don’t do anything. I have my interests, and he has his.”

She’s currently thinking about how she has to care for her mom in a couple of years, as she’s elderly and starting to show her age.

