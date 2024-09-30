Her Husband’s Coworker Sent Him Some Questionable Texts Asking That He Not Talk About What Happened On Their Work Trip

Last week, this 29-year-old woman’s 32-year-old husband went away on a work trip, and he returned several nights ago.

One evening, when her husband was in the shower, she noticed that his female coworker was sending him many questionable texts.

What she thought was odd was that his coworker was asking him not to talk about what went down on the work trip.

His coworker also insisted they could talk more in person when they see one another in the office next.

She scrolled through the text messages and saw that his coworker had begun having very personal discussions with her husband weeks back.

Her husband was quick to not buy into his coworker’s advances and even stated that he’s married and in love with his wife.

Her husband reminded his coworker they should only be talking about their jobs, but his coworker kept coming on to him.

“During the trip in the evenings, she was trying to get him to come out to a bar, and her messages included things [like] being married doesn’t mean he can’t have friends, she’ll do things that I would never do, the guilt will pass, it can be a one-time thing, and he didn’t respond to any of these messages,” she added.

“On the last night, she only sent one message, and it was her room number, and he didn’t respond to that either. It makes no sense. What would there be to talk about if he didn’t respond to any of her texts or advances?”

