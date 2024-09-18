Her Husband’s Daughter Looks Homeless, And She’s Embarrassed To Be Seen With Her

In this 30-year-old woman’s 37-year-old husband’s younger days, he hooked up with a woman named Sarah.

Sarah got pregnant and then gave birth to Mary. Her husband was rebellious back then and picked Sarah to date since she was nothing like what his mom and dad wanted for him in a woman.

Her husband and Sarah’s relationship didn’t last very long, as her husband finally acknowledged that they were polar opposites. Her husband dumped Sarah when Mary was three-years-old.

Six years ago, she met her husband, and four years ago, they tied the knot. She has an incredible bond with her husband, and she likes his family a lot.

Her in-laws were happy to welcome her with open arms, and her mother-in-law treats her like her very own daughter.

“As you can imagine, this has caused a lot of drama with Sarah because she never received the same treatment from the family, but truthfully speaking, she is not someone you wish to have in your social circle,” she explained.

She gets along decently with Mary, and she isn’t trying to play mom to her, as she already has one. She’s simply married to Mary’s dad, and that’s it.

Mary mainly lives with Sarah, which means she’s adopting some of Sarah’s more “hippy” views, like not living by society’s standards for women and not being pressured to appear or act in a socially acceptable way.

Sarah permits Mary to go days on end without showering. Sarah allows Mary to dress in filthy clothes. Sarah doesn’t have a problem with Mary’s failure to brush her hair and teeth.

