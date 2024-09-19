Her Mom Never Treats Her Like She Matters, So She Moved In With Her Grandparents

Back when this 16-year-old girl’s mom was 18, she gave birth to her. Her biological father was some random man in college her mom hooked up with.

For many years, it was only her and her mom, and her mom refused to return home so her parents could step in to help.

Her mom never told her grandparents she existed. When she turned six, her mom forced her to tell them who exactly she was.

“Then not only did she use me to break the news, but she had me ask them if we could stay there for a while, and she coached me to do the puppy dog eyes and “make it good,” she explained.

“I did all that because she asked, and I was 6. When she wanted me to lie about my father, I did. When she wanted me to lie about where we’d lived before, I did. I did everything she asked.”

“I followed her along eagerly, for the most part, when she was bouncing between guys and putting those relationships before me. I even shared a room with a random baby and toddler when I was 8 because mom’s then-boyfriend only had one extra room where his kids slept.”

One time, she did gather the courage to ask her mom to make her more of a priority. But before she could get the words out, her mom guilt-tripped her into how she should be the one to come first in their lives since she had her at such a young age. That was the last time she attempted to talk to her mom about her feelings.

Four years back, her mom met her current husband, and they dated online throughout the pandemic.

Three years ago, her mom moved in with her husband and married him just two weeks later. But it wasn’t just her mom’s husband joining their family; he came along with three children of his own.

