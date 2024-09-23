Her Neighbor Flipped Out On Her Fiancé, Hoping That Would Make Her Stop Changing In Front Of Her Window

A year ago, this woman in her 30s purchased a home with her fiancé, though they only moved into it a couple of months ago.

The house needed to have work done, and that’s what delayed their move-in date. Their next-door neighbors are a couple with a son in college, and they have not had a problem with them until several weeks ago.

One day, her female neighbor approached her, clearly upset. She mentioned that she witnessed her changing in front of her window and would like her to stop.

“I was surprised because the angle of the window makes it so that someone would really have to go out of their way to see anything,” she explained.

“I checked it out myself, and unless you’re standing in a very specific spot in their yard, you can’t see much at all.”

“To be clear, no one in her family (husband or son) has ever mentioned seeing me; she was just “worried” that they might.”

She thought it was absurd that her neighbor was trying to get her to change her routine in her own home over something so trivial.

As she said, it’s not like she’s parading around in front of a window the whole neighborhood can look right into; it’s tough to see in.

After her neighbor’s confrontational moment, she continued on normally. She didn’t adjust what she was doing to accommodate her neighbor’s demand.

