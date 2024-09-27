Her Niece Stole From Her Pricey Perfume Collection, But Her Sister’s Mad She Expects To Get Paid Back

Back when this woman was just a teen, she started collecting perfume, and now she has more than 400 bottles in her possession.

She’s extremely proud of her perfumes, and she uses them all. She happily shares with her loved ones, providing them with samples, allowing them to have a spritz or two, or even giving some of her bottles away as presents.

Now, her 17-year-old niece has been coming over to her home to walk her dog, but she has been using that as a cover to steal from her pricey perfume collection. Her niece helped herself, then turned around and sold samples to her friends.

“She thinks that because I have so many bottles, I wouldn’t notice some missing or getting massive dents in them,” she explained.

“Well, little miss entrepreneur failed to realize that her “private” Instagram wasn’t “friends only” or whatever, and I saw each and every…story with each price and sample she had.”

She quickly pieced together the cost of the perfume her niece stole from her, and she’s feeling lucky that her niece selected the perfumes from her collection that are famous on social media, bypassing her extremely rare ones.

However, her niece did steal close to 2.5 ounces of a specific one that costs $300 and up, along with complete bottles of more generic scents available at major stores.

“Petty or not, I printed out the entire list of what she’d taken, price estimate, and handed it off to my sister (her mom),” she added.

She outlined to her sister that she fully anticipates her niece will be paying her back every red cent. Oh, and you can bet she’s barring her niece from entering her home in the future.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.