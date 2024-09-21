Her Teen Sister’s Seeing A Married Man Who’s About To Have A Baby With His Wife

This 25-year-old woman has a little sister who is 18, and she’s really concerned about her sister’s love life.

Her sister is seeing a 27-year-old married man, and while she wouldn’t call them dating, they have been hooking up regularly for more than a month.

Her sister met this guy at a festival, and after their second or third date, this guy confessed that he’s in a committed relationship and has been for the last six years.

This guy said he only had a girlfriend, though, and that his girlfriend is making him miserable since she no longer shows him any kind of love.

Her sister kept on seeing this guy regardless, as it seemed she was hoping he would dump his girlfriend and choose her.

Sadly, her sister has some daddy issues and a fear of abandonment due to their own family dynamics, and she thinks this is playing into why her sister won’t give up this guy.

Then, the guy her sister’s been seeing mentioned that his girlfriend was coming home after being out of the country for work.

He began spending all of his time with his girlfriend, but her sister kept in contact with him.

“Then the guy told my sister that he is actually married and that they “just” found out that she’s been pregnant for 3 months,” she explained.

