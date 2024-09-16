He’s Been Dating A Girl For More Than A Month, And She Never Offers To Pay For Their Dates

This 28-year-old guy has been dating a girl the same age as him for more than a month. They’ve officially gone out on six dates, and he’s paid for every single one, including the dates this girl invited him to go on.

For their third date, they went to an arcade, and when they had to pay for their tickets, this girl just stared at him.

“I said, “Hey, feel free to chip in; those espresso martinis are sending me into overdraft” in a joking manner,” he explained.

“She begrudgingly paid the $30 for some tickets, and I’m just thinking, “Girl, I probably dished out $200 for drinks and dinners over the weeks. What’s $30?”

They still managed to have a great time on their arcade date. For their next date after that, this girl actually told him he was mean for suggesting she help pay on their last date.

She outlined that she didn’t like the sarcasm he used with her. He used that as an opportunity to lay out his feelings regarding paying for dates.

He said to her that he would appreciate it if she offered to pitch in for their dates, as that would help to make him feel like she’s not just using him.

“6th date rolls around, and we went for dinner,” he added. “I legitimately forgot my wallet in the car, and I said that when the bill came.”

“She started to reach for her purse (very slowly, I might add) until I kind of rolled my eyes and said, “I can pay with my phone.”

