His Dad’s Furious With Him For Kicking His Teen Stepsister Out Of His Apartment And Making Her Live In Her School’s Dorm

In June, this 19-year-old guy moved into an apartment in the city that he inherited from his biological mom’s mom.

His mom was actually never a part of his life, and he was left this apartment in an effort to “make things right.” After he moved in, he started college and picked up a part-time job.

He’s from a tiny town that only has an elementary school, and the high school nearest to where they live has an awful reputation (it also is a 45-minute bus ride to get there).

He has a 16-year-old stepsister who finished elementary school in their town and got accepted into a wonderful high school located in the city since she’s an excellent student.

“Her options were to live in a dormitory or with me in my apartment, as it is walking distance from her school, and even [though] this apartment is not very big, it has 2 bedrooms,” he explained.

“My stepmother (sister’s real mother) and father agreed that that was the best idea, and I agreed because even without rent, the bills from the apartment were high enough to be [a] pretty good [chunk] from my salary from the part-time job.”

“[At] first, things were nice, as we usually get along nicely with my sister, but in the first school week, she found some new friends, and it turned out to be annoying for me.”

His stepsister started coming home late at night, smelling like she had been smoking and drinking. He informed her that he had a hard time falling asleep at night since she was not at home and he didn’t know her whereabouts.

This past Wednesday, he arrived home from work at 10 p.m., and his stepsister was not there. He texted her, questioning where she had gone, and she didn’t respond, nor did she come home until 5 a.m.

