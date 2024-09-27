His Daughter Got Dumped After She Took Her Amazing Boyfriend For Granted, And He’s Scared She’ll Never Find Another Guy Like Him

This 47-year-old dad has a 22-year-old daughter named Bianca. For the last year and a half, Bianca has been with her 23-year-old boyfriend named Darius, and he says Darius is pretty amazing.

He would always tell Bianca that Darius is a special guy, and other members of their family would say the same thing.

It’s easy to see that Darius is worth hanging on to, and their whole family expressed concern over Bianca losing Darius due to her failing to acknowledge his exceptionality.

“To be honest, Darius is really a catch,” he explained. “He’s a standup guy—kind, funny, respectful. I’m a man, and even I can admit he’s quite handsome.”

“The kind of guy any father would want for his daughter. I don’t think Bianca realized how lucky she was when she had him.”

“She took him for granted, and I feel like she only understood how much of a good man she had after it was too late.”

What happened is that Bianca consistently prioritized her friends over her boyfriend. Initially, Darius wasn’t so bothered by Bianca spending more time with her friends than him.

But as time wore on, it grew to a point where Bianca neglected Darius in favor of her friends. He could tell that Bianca didn’t recognize how damaging this was to Darius.

Darius was so hurt over it that he actually approached him, asking if he would say something to Bianca.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.