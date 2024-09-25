His Girlfriend And Her Female Coworkers Gave Steamy Photos Of Themselves To Their Male Coworker As A Birthday Present

Several months ago, this 27-year-old guy’s 32-year-old girlfriend, J, went to a birthday party for her 30-year-old male coworker.

Prior to the party, J and three of the girls she works with met up to take steamy Polaroid pictures of themselves as a birthday present for their male coworker.

He actually had no idea J was doing this, and he also didn’t go to the party. One week later, J mentioned to him that her friends took the photos as a present.

J intentionally left herself out of the story, even though she was one of the main characters in the strange saga.

He thought it was weird that J said her female coworkers took photos, but she didn’t, so when she was asleep, he looked through her phone.

His trust issues definitely helped to push him to go looking, and what he found was upsetting. He came across a group chat with J and her female coworkers asking their male coworker to review their bodies based on those birthday gift photos.

“He gave a review for J, saying, “Your body is like a fluffy cloud I could spend hours exploring,” he explained.

“I was absolutely furious as I had firmly set my boundaries with J around cheating and infidelity from the beginning of our relationship.”

“My words to J were that ‘you have betrayed the…exclusivity of our relationship’ and that my trust is now fractured due to her lie by omission that she wasn’t initially involved.”

