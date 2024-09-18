His Girlfriend Sobbed And Gave Back The Ring When He Proposed, Since He Failed To Ask Her Mom For Permission In Person First

After two years of dating, this 31-year-old man felt ready to take the next step and pop the question to his 34-year-old girlfriend.

They were on vacation together, and he thought to himself that it would be special to propose to her on the balcony of their hotel room one morning, which boasted an amazing view.

Two months ago, his girlfriend had the opportunity to choose her engagement ring, so it wasn’t exactly a surprise that he would be asking for her hand in marriage.

“So I got on one knee, asked her to marry me, and she was delighted and said yes,” he explained. “We then sat down and had breakfast on the balcony that I made.”

Ten minutes later, his girlfriend inquired about when he had gone to visit her mom to ask for permission to propose.

His girlfriend’s dad is not in the picture, and her mom lives three hours away from them. He never found time to go to see his girlfriend’s mom in person, and he only got the engagement ring a couple of days prior to leaving for vacation.

Instead of visiting his girlfriend’s mom in person, he called her over the phone and asked if it would be alright to propose, and she said yes.

His girlfriend started sobbing when he told her this, and she kept on crying uncontrollably for the entire day.

She gave the engagement ring back to him and said she wished he had met with her mom in real life prior to proposing, before saying he could propose to her for a second time at a later date.

