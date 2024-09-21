His Parents Are Gifting Him A House Worth $800,000, But He And His Fiancée Are Fighting Since She Won’t Own Any Of It

Money is almost always one of the major things that couples argue about, and this 30-year-old man and his 30-year-old fiancée are not immune to that.

But mainly, their relationship is truly incredible. They welcomed their first child a year ago, so there are a lot of highs and lows surrounding being first-time parents, and his fiancée is currently on maternity leave.

Now, his parents are about to gift him a house worth $800,000, and this is something they have been discussing for several years.

“My fiancée looks forward to setting everything in the house, like furniture, etc.; we planned to both invest our savings into the house.”

“The elephant in the room was brought up yesterday. We never really talked before about how the ownership will be set up.”

“My parents want me to be the sole owner of the house. And since it is a gift, it is not included in [a] potential divorce in the future (in my country’s laws).”

His fiancée is stating it’s not fair that she isn’t going to own any part of this house. She’s also feeling insecure about being on maternity leave, which means her career is on pause in addition to her ability to earn more.

They are talking about having a second child, so his fiancée will be out of work for the next five years or so.

She’s concerned that if they do get divorced in the future, she will be homeless with nowhere to go.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.