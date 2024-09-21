His Wife’s Affair Partner Showed Up At His Front Door Screaming After He Told The Guy’s Wife About His Infidelity

A couple of days ago, this 37-year-old man was out on his lunch break, walking along the street, when he witnessed his 35-year-old wife exiting a coffee shop with one of her male coworkers.

His wife was talking to her coworker and smiling along, and then his wife’s coworker snaked his arm around her waist, pulled her towards him, and gave her a kiss.

Sadly, his wife passionately kissed her coworker back, and his world came crumbling apart before his eyes. His wife is not only his best friend but the love of his life, too.

He didn’t do anything at the moment, as his wife and her coworker clearly didn’t see him, but he confronted his wife later on after he went through her phone to uncover the extent of her affair.

What he found was soul-crushing: his wife has been carrying on with her coworker for months, booking hotel rooms with him and meeting him for lunches that were supposed to be for clients.

He then found out that this guy is married, so earlier this morning, he dropped by this guy’s house to fill in his wife.

“When I got there, he wasn’t home, but she was,” he explained. “When I told her, at first, she didn’t believe me.”

“She kept saying I had the wrong guy. But then I showed her the texts, the photos, everything. You could see the devastation hit her like a ton of bricks. She was completely blindsided.”

He told her that he was so very sorry but that he thought she should know about what her husband was doing behind her back.

