She Backed Out Of Her Maid Of Honor Role The Night Before A Wedding After The Bride Pushed To Set Her Up With The Best Man

Several weeks ago, this 20-year-old girl was supposed to be the Maid Of Honor in a wedding, but she backed out after something her 22-year-old friend, the bride, did to her.

A year ago when her friend got engaged, she was thrilled, but then when she was asked to hold a special role in the wedding, she was over the moon.

But then the bride said as she was sending out the wedding invitations that she did not want her boyfriend attending as a plus-one.

She was super upset about that, as she’s been with her boyfriend for six years. Her boyfriend was understanding and stated that weddings are pricey, and he bet her friend was trying to keep her costs down.

He added that the bride and groom didn’t know him at all, so she should still attend the wedding alone.

After her boyfriend played the voice of reason, she decided not to drop out or say anything to the bride.

Several days before her friend’s wedding, her friend asked if she could drive four hours to pick up the best man and give him a ride.

“I thought it was just part of it as he was a veteran and had his own issues surrounding that,” she explained.

“So I gave him a ride up to the Airbnb that we were staying at before the wedding. The whole time, he tried to make conversation that was just weird to me, and I was just not into it and just trying my best to be nice to him.”

