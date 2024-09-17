She Came Home To Her Front Door Wide Open And Called The Cops, Destroying Her Boyfriend’s Proposal

After only two weeks of dating, this 27-year-old woman and her 29-year-old boyfriend moved in together.

From there, they adopted some cats and a dog, got a joint bank account, smushed their friends together into one group, and got to meet one another’s families.

It’s been seven years since they got together, and she says their time together has been incredible. She’s truly elated to be with her boyfriend.

She’s never been the kind of girl who dreamed of a wedding. She never wanted an engagement ring, or a fancy wedding, or anything like that.

She already feels deeply connected to her boyfriend in a way that doesn’t need to be validated through some paperwork saying they’re married.

“That isn’t to say I’m against marriage because I’m not,” she explained. “But getting a ring on my finger is not a priority for me.”

“When I have thought about it, I imagine a small wedding with our parents, maybe our siblings, and the officiant. Barefoot on the beach.”

“No fuss, nothing elaborate, something simple that we could throw together ourselves. Then off to a place we could relax, eat, and drink without the formalities. If I had a dream wedding, it would be that or something similar.”

Let’s rewind to July: her boyfriend was acting completely strange, and she could tell that he was trying to keep a secret from her, which he’s terrible at.

