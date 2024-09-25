She Can’t Get Behind Her Sister’s Marriage, So She Said No To Being Her Maid Of Honor

Ever since this 28-year-old woman was little, she’s been glued to her 26-year-old sister Emily’s hip. They have a very special bond, and it’s only strengthened as the years have gone by.

Two years ago, Emily began dating a 31-year-old man named John, and she instantly thought he wasn’t a nice guy. While John can charm you, he’s manipulative and fake.

“I’ve seen him make snide comments about my sister’s appearance when he thinks no one’s listening, and he belittles her in public, though he tries to make it seem like he’s “joking,” she explained.

“It’s those little digs that build up over time. I’ve brought it up with Emily before, and she just brushes it off or says, “That’s just how he is; I don’t take it personally.”

Emily is getting married to John soon, and a month ago, Emily invited her to be her Maid of Honor.

She replied to Emily that she would have to consider being a part of her wedding since she can’t get behind her sister’s marriage.

She does not support Emily getting married to John. She’s convinced John will only make the rest of Emily’s life a nightmare, and she can’t believe her sister can’t see this.

She took a couple of days to mull everything over, and then she informed Emily that she simply cannot be there with her at the altar.

“I explained how uncomfortable I am with how John treats her and that I couldn’t, in good conscience, be part of a day that celebrates their relationship,” she said.

