She Discovered That Her Husband Has Been Messaging Men On A Dating App And Said He Wants To Sleep With One Guy

Two years ago, this 28-year-old woman tied the knot with her husband, who is the same age as her, and they have been with one another for nine years so far.

They welcomed their first child into the world two months ago, and she’s currently on maternity leave for one more month.

Yesterday, she was taking care of her son in the living room when she noticed her husband’s phone sitting out.

Several hours later, she realized that her husband had notifications popping up on his phone, and they were all from a dating app for men.

She is aware that her husband likes men as well as women, and she knows that in the past, he had a romantic experience with a man before she began dating him.

It was a shock to her to see that her husband downloaded a dating app and was messaging guys, considering they’re married with a newborn.

She then started going through the conversations, and her husband had been talking to one guy earlier that evening. Her husband received photos from that guy and also said he really wanted to sleep with him.

She kept going and pulled up messages from more than a year ago of photos her husband had sent to another man.

She found a third conversation from last week where her husband was talking to a guy in the middle of the day about lunch.

