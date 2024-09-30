She Doesn’t Want Her Mom At Her Wedding Since She Screamed At Her Over Her Engagement

Last Sunday, this 33-year-old woman’s 42-year-old fiancé proposed to her, and she excitedly said yes.

It was actually their third anniversary, and to celebrate, they went to the VIP lounge where she works as a bartender, and it’s located in a concert venue.

Her fiancé said he felt like it was the right moment for him to pop the question, and she can honestly say the proposal is the highlight of her life so far.

She instantly called her older brother and sister-in-law to share the news with them, and they were elated for her.

“My family has met my fiancé multiple times, and he’s even cooked for them (he’s the Chef de Cuisine at a high-end restaurant in the city I live in), and his cooking was met with rave reviews,” she explained.

A day later, she phoned her 67-year-old mom to tell her too. Now, her mom has basically hated every single boyfriend she’s ever had, so she knew her mom would be less than happy about her engagement.

“However, her reaction was…extremely distressing,” she said. “She was screaming at me on the phone about she didn’t want to hear anything of it and repeatedly asked me who I’m engaged to even though she has met my fiancé at least four different times now.”

“I calmly told her that I wasn’t expecting that response and hung up on her. I cried for probably half an hour.”

She ultimately blocked her mom from being able to reach out to her as she continued to call. It was then that she knew she didn’t want to invite her mom to her wedding so she could spare herself the drama.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.