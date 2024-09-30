She Feels Humiliated That Her Husband Asked Her To Get Plastic Surgery In Front Of Her Friends

We all know that going through pregnancy and giving birth absolutely changes the way a woman’s body looks.

After having three children, this 38-year-old woman has managed to get to a place where she likes her body, but her 44-year-old husband is not thrilled with what he sees.

Her husband has questioned her several times about whether she would be willing to get plastic surgery to correct her belly button.

“I have always been in good shape, and I’m happy with how I look now,” she explained. “I understand what he’s saying – but that’s just how my body is going to look now that I’ve had kids.”

She eats healthy, works out, and doesn’t have a high percentage of body fat. Admittedly, she knows that doesn’t make a difference when it comes to her having given birth to three children. Her body cannot be the same as it was prior to that.

Two evenings ago, she and her husband were having dinner with friends, and her husband addressed the plastic surgery in front of all of them.

She felt humiliated, and it stings that her husband decided that it was an appropriate moment to bring up the subject in front of a crowd.

“I respect people who get plastic surgery because it makes them feel better – but this would be something I purely did for him, and honestly, I’m not even sure if it’s possible,” she said.

“I’m not expecting miracle advice here, but I’d really appreciate ideas on how I can put into words what I’m feeling. How can I explain why what he’s saying is so hurtful in simple language?”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.