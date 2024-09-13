She Freaked Out On Her Boyfriend When He Said His Ex Is Going To Sleep Over, Get Her Things, And Visit Their Dogs

Around two or three years ago, this 27-year-old woman met her 32-year-old boyfriend. Her boyfriend actually started out as her boss, and they were working in a kitchen together.

Not long after she started her job, she moved into the role of basically her boyfriend’s “second-hand man.”

From there, their relationship developed into a wonderful friendship, and she found out that he was having a hard time with his girlfriend at the time, which led to them breaking up.

Even though he was single, his ex-girlfriend continued living in his house for close to a year, and she moved out this May.

But as things with his ex were becoming a mess, they developed feelings for one another. They then started dating, but they didn’t have the official label yet.

As her boyfriend kept living with his ex, she told him he shouldn’t be nasty to her, as they had been together for close to seven years.

She knows firsthand what it’s like to have a love turn into an enemy, which happened with her most recent ex.

Finally, her boyfriend’s ex moved out of his place and to another state entirely. Her own relationship with her boyfriend progressed, and she started to sleep over at his house frequently.

Her boyfriend mentioned to her that his ex occasionally contacted him, as she wanted to know how their dogs were or how he was doing, or she questioned him about whether she had left one of her belongings behind.

