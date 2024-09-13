She Had To Tell Her Friend She’s Not Allowed To Wear A Bralette As A Top For Her Wedding

A bralette is a wire-free undergarment that gives you more freedom and less support than a traditional bra does.

But this doesn’t normally double as a top unless you’re pretty bold with your fashion choices, since it honestly leaves very little to the imagination.

Now, this woman is getting married soon, and her friend was out shopping recently for something to wear for her special day.

As her friend was searching for an outfit, she texted her a photo of a bralette paired with a very long skirt.

She replied to her friend, saying that she adores the skirt, before questioning her about what top she was planning on pairing it with.

Her friend responded that she already had sent her a photo of the shirt: the bralette was what her friend intended to wear along with the skirt.

She was super surprised to learn that her friend was hoping to show up to her wedding in an undergarment, but she did her best not to let her friend know that she was not pleased with her outfit choice.

“I tried to play it off nicely and say, “Maybe if it was an outdoor wedding, but it’s all inside the hall, you know what I mean?” she explained.

“And she said, “I guess,” and that she was still going to buy it anyway and hopefully finds another shirt. I kindly said it wouldn’t be appropriate with the bralette.”

