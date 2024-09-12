She Just Had A Baby, But She Hates Being A Mom And Misses Her Old Life

This woman just gave birth to a little girl, and while her baby is super cute and she loves her a ton, she absolutely hates being a mom.

Right now, she’s on maternity leave, and her husband began a brand new job. She’s attempted to convey to her husband just how worn out she is constantly caring for their baby, but he doesn’t get it.

She literally spends her entire days and nights being her baby’s caregiver, and her husband only pitches in for an hour or so each night before giving the baby back to her and allowing her to do the nightly routine on her own.

Even when her husband has a day off, he won’t do anything with the baby for more than two hours max.

She expected her husband to want to pitch in more on his days off, especially in the evenings. However, her husband declines to help and states that he needs to stick to his own routine due to his job, and helping out with the baby at night will really mess him up.

She’s beginning to resent not only her husband but also her new job as a mom. She envisioned stepping into this role and having it be easy for her, but it’s anything but.

She pictured being a wonderful mom and easily creating a bond with her baby. Unfortunately, her baby has just ruined her ability to sleep while draining her mentally and physically.

“I look down at this little girl, and no matter how happy I am, I can’t help but be resentful for the loss of my old [life],” she explained.

“I miss my individuality, my body, my sleep…I miss being a person. I love her, and I take care of her; I’m not neglecting any of my duties as a parent or leaving her unattended, but I feel like I’m on autopilot a lot of the time.”

