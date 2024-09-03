She Might Break Off Her Engagement After Learning That Her Fiancé Spent $10,000 On Her Ring And Bought A New Car, Leaving Him $50,000 In Debt

This 25-year-old woman and her 32-year-old fiancé have been dating for six years, and they met back when she was 18.

All along, she thought her fiancé had his life together, as they lived in a home he purchased, and he spoiled her with incredible vacations that easily cost $5,000 to $6,000 each. He also recently bought her a $300 necklace.

It’s easy to see why she thought her man was rolling in the dough. He worked as a bartender and tried to start a real estate venture, but that didn’t pan out for him.

They went on to purchase a second home entirely in her name, as her fiancé had a business deal go south, so he claimed debt relief. She thought he was only around $30,000 in the hole for the bad deal.

They have a counselor they’ve been seeing together, and this counselor has been pushing them to work towards pooling their finances and being transparent about their money. However, her fiancé still never told her the whole story about his financial situation.

In the last couple of weeks, they unfortunately both lost their jobs, so she finally told her fiancé he needed to be honest with her about what kind of money he has or doesn’t have.

As if things couldn’t be more stressful, her fiancé admitted to her that he’s over $50,000 in credit card debt, which she still can’t begin to believe.

He spent $10,000 on her engagement ring, and he just purchased a brand-new car, so she doesn’t understand how he allowed himself to get into so much debt.

She is in debt herself due to some home renovations, which cost a couple of thousand dollars, and surgery, for which she owes $6,000.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.