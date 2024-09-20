She Really Wants To Have A Destination Wedding In Jamaica, Even Though There’s A Chance Her Sister Will Have To Stay Home

Several weeks ago, this 28-year-old woman and her 35-year-old fiancé got engaged, and they’re positive that they want to have a destination wedding in Jamaica.

That’s where they took their very first vacation together, and their dream is to host their wedding in Jamaica in March of 2026.

“I also would like a small wedding, and so by choosing a venue far away, this naturally cuts down the guest list, and I appreciate many will not choose to attend due to the expense (which I am completely aware of and understand it is a big ask, if guests choose not to attend I won’t mind whatsoever and will still love them of course),” she explained.

As soon as she told her loved ones about her destination wedding plans, her 31-year-old sister mentioned she will most likely have to stay home.

Her sister and her partner want to have a baby, and since there’s a risk of her catching Zika, she won’t be able to fly to Jamaica if she’s pregnant.

Also, her sister just began a new job, and if she wants to qualify for paid maternity leave, she can’t try for a baby until January of 2025.

“This then leaves a short window for them to get pregnant in order to have their baby ahead of the wedding in March 2026,” she said.

“She explained all of the above to me so I have the facts before making a final decision on our venue; she said she would be devastated if we pick Jamaica as it would be us picking a venue over her attendance.”

“Due to weather and storm seasons in Jamaica, we cannot move to a different month and would have to change the date to March 2027. This would mean delaying our wedding by an entire year, which I don’t really want to do.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.