She Started Crying When Her Sister Ate A Slice Of Her Birthday Cake Before She Even Saw It

One week ago, this 19-year-old girl celebrated her birthday, and she was thrilled. Over the last several months, her mental health has been pretty bleak, and nothing has really made her feel hope or happiness for quite some time.

The evening before her birthday, her mom and 15-year-old sister were pressuring her to hurry up and pick a restaurant for her birthday dinner.

She describes herself as “indecisive,” so she was not exactly in a rush to figure out what she wanted to do.

On the morning of her birthday, she got up pretty early and thought that she had found the perfect cafe to take everyone to, and then she planned to go to a photo booth later on.

Her dad bought her a cake and put it in the fridge in anticipation of blowing out her candles that night.

She was busy getting herself ready to go out, so when her sister got home from school, she didn’t hear her come in.

When she did realize that her sister was home, she told her about her birthday plans, but her sister started getting nasty.

Her sister demanded that she select a different restaurant and refused to go unless that condition was met.

That just made her feel terrible, as all of her friends were away, and she only had her sister and parents to hang out with.

