She Stood Up To Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend For Treating Her Like Trash In Front Of All Their Friends

One of the hardest things to watch is someone you love being treated terribly by their significant other.

This 28-year-old woman has a 27-year-old best friend named Sarah, and they have been besties for years.

Lately, she’s grown concerned about Sarah’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Jake, since he’s a really “toxic” guy.

Jake never misses an opportunity to make negative remarks about Sarah or put her down in front of other people, and she hates it.

Sarah laughs and maintains that Jake is just a jokester, but she knows better. Jake’s comments are beginning to negatively impact Sarah.

This past weekend, she hosted a little party at her home, hoping it would be an enjoyable evening for her and all of her friends.

Sadly, Jake really ruined the whole mood, and it didn’t take long at all.

“But as soon as Jake showed up, he was back at it, making fun of Sarah’s outfit and rolling his eyes whenever she spoke,” she explained.

“I could literally see her getting smaller and smaller in her seat, and I just couldn’t hold it in anymore. I ended up saying something in the heat of the moment. I called him out right there in front of everyone, saying he was treating her like garbage and she deserves way better.”

