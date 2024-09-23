She Thinks Her Husband’s Ex Is Mean For Making Their Daughter Get Rid Of Her Plushies

This 38-year-old woman has two children from a previous relationship, and her 42-year-old husband has one: his 11-year-old daughter, Alice.

Her husband shares custody of Alice with his ex, and due to that, Alice is frequently with them at their house.

Several weeks ago, she noticed Alice was beginning to sneak some of her favorite plushies into the bedroom she shares along with her daughter.

“It was fairly obvious, but I didn’t comment on it, nor did my husband,” she explained. “I really thought nothing of it, but my husband got a call from his ex.”

“Apparently, she’s been wanting Alice to get rid of the toys because she’s getting too old for them and wants [her] to give them to younger family members.”

“I think it’s a bit cruel. My kids are older than Alice, and I don’t force them to give away their plushies unless it’s obvious they don’t care about them anymore (which Alice clearly does, as she’s attached).”

Her husband is not on his ex’s side, and he also purchased the majority of Alice’s plushies.

Her husband thinks that he has a right to decide what happens to the plushies, but he has no interest in making Alice get rid of them, as she still enjoys them.

She loves Alice like she’s her own daughter, but since she’s not a parent to Alice in a legal sense, she thinks this means she doesn’t get to weigh in on the plushies.

