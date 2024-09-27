She Wants To Evict Her Grandpa’s Elderly Caretaker, Since This Woman Allowed His Home To Fall Into Disrepair

In the early 2000s, this woman’s grandma and grandpa purchased a vacation house located in a tiny mountain town.

They went on to find an older, retired woman named P to be their caretaker and live on their property.

P’s duties include coordinating with landscapers and notifying them if the home needs repairs. P is also expected to dust the house, drip out the facets before winter comes, and run dehumidifiers during the summer months.

P doesn’t pay rent or utilities, and she never has in the 20 years she’s lived on the property while caring for it.

P lives there rent-free, and her grandpa is totally a “bleeding heart.” Also, P is quite close to her grandma and grandpa’s best friends, which might explain her grandpa’s leniency with P.

Throughout the last ten years, P has become more troublesome, and she’s allowed the home to fall into disrepair.

She moved there in 2022 and lived there for a year along with her partner, so she got to see the damage to the home in an up close and personal way.

There were leaks in the windows and the roof, the porches and siding were rotting away, and there was mold everywhere.

The total cost of the repairs totaled tens of thousands of dollars. P also lied about when certain important appliances had last been serviced.

