She Was Gifted A $1,000 Laptop, And Her Parents Want Her To Sell It To Help Her Autistic Sister

This girl is currently in high school, and she has a 12-year-old little sister who has been diagnosed with autism.

As her sister gets older, she struggles harder with self-soothing, as well as how she interacts with other people overall.

Her behavior has gotten more out of control, and she screams and cries with more frequency. She also breaks a lot of things when she’s upset and spits her food out due to her sensory issues.

“My parents have spent a lot of time and money trying to get her all the help she needs and trying to make life more comfortable and accessible for her,” she explained.

“This comes at my expense a lot. I don’t get to go out with friends very much unless a friend can pay for me; my stuff is all secondhand, including my school laptop (which I needed for high school) that can do so little because it’s so old and slow and takes forever to use.”

“I don’t get new clothes. I don’t get nice gifts from my parents for birthdays and Christmas. They try to still spend some time with me or their treat for me is occasionally letting me get a dessert somewhere because we don’t buy those anymore since they see it as money that can be saved and put to helping my sister.”

Several months back, her mom and dad found out about a program created to help teens and tweens with autism socialize, forge friendships, and regain control of their emotions.

The program boasts psychologists and therapists who can help the kids, and there are many activities included as well.

While her parents have begun saving up to send her sister, it’s extremely expensive, and no financial aid is available.

