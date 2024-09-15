She Was Relaxing At Her Hotel’s Pool When A Man Started Clipping His Toenails, Then Dumped The Trimmings On The Floor

Leaving for a vacation is exciting! Getting out of your house, seeing some different sights, and maybe going on a couple of adventures or lounging around and relaxing are things to look forward to.

But sometimes, the people you run into or end up around while on vacation can impact your ability to relax and unwind.

TikToker Katy, who goes by @itsakatylife, was in Dubai recently trying to have a peaceful moment at her hotel’s pool when something unthinkable and unquestionably disgusting happened.

Katy made a video on TikTok about what exactly happened that day that ruined her ability to soak up some sun poolside.

“I’m sitting here minding my own business, and I can hear this clicking,” Katy said from her lounge chair, with beautiful palm trees behind her.

“And I’m like, I know what sound that is. Please do not let it be true.”

Katy did her best to continue reading her book while ignoring what was going on around her, hoping she was wrong about what she heard.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t wrong; she was right: around 15 feet away from her, Katy caught a view of some man cutting his toenails right there in public!

He was absolutely an adult who should have known better than to do something like that outside of the privacy of his hotel room.

