She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Couldn’t Stop Touching Her, And It Creeped Her Out

Not everyone is comfortable with an abundance of physical touch, let alone on a first date. It’s pretty intimidating to get touchy-feely so soon into knowing someone.

A little over a week ago, this 30-year-old woman met up with a 31-year-old guy for their first date, and they grabbed drinks.

As soon as this guy met her in real life, he held onto her hand and planted two to three kisses on it. From there, he mentioned she looked beautiful. She felt that was way over the top, but she went along with it and didn’t say a word.

When they sat down, he stared nonstop at her heels, her jewelry, and her hair. He made a comment about how her hair was super long before reaching out to touch it.

He remarked that she was wearing so many bracelets before touching those, too. He noticed her heels, picked up her feet, and kissed them.

She had only met the guy half an hour ago, and she was feeling really uneasy about how he was acting.

“At this point, I tell him he’s too forward, that he shouldn’t touch me again because I don’t like physical touch on the first date, and that he should not go for a kiss,” she explained.

“Straightforward because I’m so creeped out. After exactly an hour, I tell him I need to run to a friend’s place, he walks me to the car, and I reinstate that NO kissing.”

He agreed to refrain from trying to get a kiss, but he asked if he could hold onto her hands for a little. She was not sure what the heck was going on, but she allowed him to do this.

